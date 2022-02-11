EFL pundit delivers score prediction as Hull City prepare for Fulham clash

Hull City will be looking to avoid three successive defeats under new manager Shota Arveladze on Saturday but will be fully aware of the quality possessed by league leaders Fulham.

The Tigers sit 19th in the Championship standings, but it would appear that they are not in any immediate danger of being dragged into a relegation battle, as they hold a 12-point advantage on Peterborough United in 22nd.

Hull have been impressive during spells this season, however, they will be disappointed with their last two second-tier outings.

Fulham are seemingly in unstoppable form once again, picking up 16 points from their last six games, extending their lead at the Championship summit to six points.

The Cottagers have netted 26 times in these last six games, the same number of goals that tomorrow’s hosts have scored all season.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the visitors will run out as 2-0 winners.

The verdict

With Fulham in absolutely devastating form once more, it will be another extremely difficult test for Arveladze and his team, especially on the back of two disappointing results.

Fulham will be hoping that they can continue this momentum and make even more strides towards securing promotion.

Marco Silva will be returning to the MKM Stadium for the first time as an opposing manager since his 2017 stint in charge of the Tigers, so it will be interesting to see his reception.

The Tigers recruited well in January and will have every bit of confidence that they can perform well against the league leaders.