EFL pundit delivers score prediction as Bristol City prepare for Sheffield United clash

Looking to return to winning ways when they visit Bristol City this evening, Sheffield United will be eager to put an end to five Championship away days without a victory.

The Blades, who are still holding on to sixth place as things stand, will be growing increasingly wary of the chasing pack just outside of the top-six positions.

Picking up four points from their last two games, Bristol City will be hoping to finish this campaign as strongly as possible, to help give them a platform to build upon.

Nigel Pearson’s side currently sit 18th in the Championship and will be looking to jump up the table as far as possible with four games left to play.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that Sheffield United will return to winning ways at Ashton Gate by winning this game 2-1.

The verdict

It has been a strange season for the Blades, with Paul Heckingbottom helping to transform the mood around the club since his appointment back in late November.

The Blades have been hit with some pretty unfortunate injury blows throughout the course of the season but have still shown that they possess enough quality to keep up with the promotion-chasing clubs.

Bristol City have proven to be a strong outfit at times this season, particularly impressing in the goalscoring department.

However, it is difficult to argue with a Sheffield United win here, in what is a time where three points need to be won by the Blades.