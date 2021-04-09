EFL pundit delivers Rotherham United message amid prediction for Huddersfield Town clash

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has insisted that Rotherham United have to now start picking up points for them to have any chance of survival, but believes Huddersfield Town will come out on top on Saturday.

The Terriers head into this game under pressure with their 7-0 thrashing at Norwich City one of the worst results and performance the club have displayed in a number of years. Huddersfield have to show a response to that level of thrashing straight away and show that they have enough character within the squad to put things right. This game will be seen as many supporters as a must-win now.

Huddersfield also need to secure all three points to keep some distance between themselves and the bottom three. Win this and they will be in a very strong position to avoid getting dragged into a relegation battle. However, if they were to lose then Rotherham could feel they could make up more ground on the Terriers with their games in hand in what is shaping up to be a huge week in their season.

Paul Warne’s side could not have endured a worse time of it on Monday at home to bottom of the table Wycombe Wanderers. The Millers would have viewed that game as a massive chance to pile pressure on the teams around them ahead of a massive week that will make or break their campaign. However, instead, they looked nervous and were on the end of a 3-0 defeat.

The Millers know they can now ill-afford a repeat of that against Huddersfield on Saturday. One positive is that their away form in the last few weeks has been the thing just about keeping them in touch with the teams above the relegation zone. Warne’s side will need that to continue here and if they can get an early goal it would pile pressure on Huddersfield after their Norwich result.

Making his latest round of EFL predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton suggested that Rotherham are now facing a massive week and have to get back to winning ways here. While he also outlined the importance of Huddersfield bouncing back from their Norwich result. He believes the Terriers will edge the game with a vital 1-0 win.

He wrote: “Carlos Corberan has a real job on his hands to lift his side after that hammering at Norwich in midweek, because this is a big game for Huddersfield if they don’t want to get dragged back in.

“Rotherham have games in hand in their favour as we all know, but this is the start of a really tough week, and they need to start picking up some points. I think, however, we’ll see a response from the Terriers.”

The verdict

You have to agree with Prutton that this is shaping up to be a huge game for both clubs and that they do both need to get on the right side of the result for different reasons. The Millers know that they have to come away with all three points, which perhaps simplifies matters for them and means they can just turn up and have a go with many feeling they are down after the Wycombe result.

Rotherham have the chance to eat up some ground on the Terriers with a win and if they were then to win some of their games in hand that could claw back extra points on Huddersfield. However, were they to lose they would have far too much work to do to catch their Yorkshire rivals in the end-of-season run-in. It is therefore win or bust for them in terms of catching their opponents.

Huddersfield have to show a major response to their awful result and performance at Norwich. Carlos Corberan was willing to accept responsibility for that match and he will now need to show he has learned lessons from that. There will be few supporters who would be able to defend the Terriers were they to also lose this game at home to a team in the bottom three.