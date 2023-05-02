Given the dominant nature of their second half of this League One campaign, confidence will be sky-high within the Ipswich Town camp and what can be expected of next season.

Kieran McKenna's side have secured a Championship return and will be striving to enjoy a successful 2023/24 campaign too, following what has been a near-perfect start to the calendar year.

Before they can set their sights on next season, they still have an opportunity to secure the League One title, with Plymouth Argyle a mere point above the Suffolk club as the third-tier campaign heads towards its final game week.

However, confirmation of their promotion to England's second tier means that the club's hierarchy can begin to plan for next season and identify what they will need to not just compete in the Championship, but to exceed expectations.

Can Ipswich Town challenge for promotion in the Championship?

Sharing his thoughts on Ipswich Town and how next season might look for the Tractor Boys, George Elek said on the Not The Top 20 podcast: "I am going to call it now that I think Ipswich Town will very much be in the promotion mix out of the Championship next season. I don't really see why they wouldn't be.

"They've operated at the level of a top-half Championship side for the last three or four months, and quite a lot of time before that."

He continued: "If Ipswich Town were to play most of the Championship sides tomorrow, they'd be heavy favourites."

How might next season look for Ipswich Town?

When considering how Sunderland have fared up in the Championship this season, Ipswich will be confident that they can at least be in the mix for the play-offs in the Championship.

Ipswich have performed to a better, more consistent level than the Black Cats last time out, however, Sunderland's summer recruitment has played a pivotal role in this campaign being an exciting one for the Wearside club.

Possessing a squad that is already full of Championship level players, it will be interesting to see the strategy that will be in place at Portman Road and the individuals that are brought in.

There is certainly scope for Ipswich to go on and enjoy a successful season next time out, although there will be a complete set of fresh challenges for Kieran McKenna to contend with in the higher division.