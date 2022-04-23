EFL pundit delivers prediction for Swansea v Middlesbrough clash

With four games to go in their Championship season, Middlesbrough have to start finding wins from somewhere if they are going to make it into the play-offs next month.

And their first task is to defeat a resurgent Swansea City side, who are unbeaten in seven matches under Russell Martin and have the freedom of nothing to play for in the final few fixtures of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Swans will play host in this fixture but they are coming off the back of an epic collapse on Easter Monday against Reading, where they were 4-1 up at the Select Car Leasing Stadium – only to end up drawing 4-4 with the Royals.

Those defensive frailties may give Chris Wilder hope that his Boro side can get back to winning ways after four straight matches without a victory, and with Wilder confirming his commitment to the Teessiders following speculation linking him with the Burnley job, his players may be right up for this one.

However according to former midfielder turned EFL pundit David Prutton, Boro will not do enough to get a win and will hamper their chances of finishing in the top six as he’s gone for a 2-1 win to Swansea in his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

The Verdict

If Boro want to be involved in the play-off shake-up for the final few matches of the season then this afternoon’s clash with Swansea is simply in must win territory.

Middlesbrough have faltered in recent weeks – especially on the attacking front – and whilst Matt Crooks will be a major miss again, they do have the fire-power on paper.

Swansea though right now are playing with a freedom that makes them dangerous opposition, with both Michael Obafemi and Joel Piroe scoring for fun.

They represent a big challenge for Boro despite being mid-table and it’s easy to see the contest going in the Welsh side’s favour with zero pressure on them.