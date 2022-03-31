EFL pundit delivers prediction for QPR’s clash with Fulham

Fulham may be just a few weeks away from confirming their return to the Premier League, but their results before the international break had started to go awry in their quest to securing promotion as soon as possible.

The Cottagers just about escaped from South Yorkshire with a point against relegation-threatened Barnsley before being defeated on their travels by West Brom – their first loss on the road since the beginning of October.

Marco Silva has a third away match in succession to deal with, but this time the trip is massively shorter – in-fact just three miles of London road separates the two clubs as Fulham make the trip to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium to face Queens Park Rangers.

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Fulham?

1 of 12 Is TV presenter Tim Lovejoy a Fulham supporter – Yes or no? Yes No

QPR have their own promotion ambitions in the final month of the Championship campaign, but they have dropped away from the race for the top two and now face a battle on their hands to get back into the top six.

They will not be victorious this weekend though according to EFL pundit and presenter David Prutton, with the ex-Nottingham Forest and Leeds United man predicting that the Cottagers will come away with a 2-1 victory on Saturday afternoon, as stated on his Sky Sports podcast.

The Verdict

Even though Fulham have only obtained one point out of a possible six in their last two matches, they were harshly treated against Barnsley thanks to a controversial penalty call.

We all know what the Cottagers can do when they’re playing with freedom, but the closer we get to the end of the season, the more that some nerves may creep into the players’ game.

It’s obviously an important fixture for both clubs, however whilst you can assume Fulham will get over the line and finish as champions in the end, the battle for QPR to make the top six is going to be very tough.

And when you factor in Chris Willock’s season-ending injury, with the ex-Arsenal man being the Hoops’ most creative player in recent months, it’s going to be extremely tough for Mark Warburton to make sure his side get a play-off place, and Fulham are going to be a very stern test.