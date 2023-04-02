EFL pundit Clinton Morrison believes Sheffield Wednesday will still win automatic promotion from League One, despite their poor form continuing with a 1-1 draw against Lincoln City at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The Owls are now without a win in five games after being held to a frustrating stalemate by the Imps. Michael Smith had given the hosts the lead in the 12th minute when he headed home Will Vaulks' cross, but Daniel Mandroiu equalised from close range for the visitors in the 28th minute after David Stockdale parried Harry Boyes' shot into his path.

Darren Moore's side struggled to create many clear-cut chances in the second half, although they almost won it in stoppage time when Smith's effort was cleared off the line by Adam Jackson.

Wednesday moved back to the top of the table ahead of Plymouth Argyle on goal difference, but they are now just two points clear of third-placed Ipswich Town and five points clear of fourth-placed Barnsley, with the Pilgrims, the Tractor Boys and the Tykes all having a game in hand.

Pundit Clinton Morrison, who scored 14 goals in 72 appearances for the Owls between 2010 and 2012, believes his old club will still be promoted automatically, while also highlighting the absence of George Byers and Josh Windass as a key reason for their decline in form.

"I think they're missing two key players - George Byers and Josh Windass," Morrison told ITV's English Football League Highlights show.

"But it can happen during the season, they went on a fantastic run and it can happen.

"They've got the experience in there, players like Barry Bannan need to lift that group and they'll go again.

"They are still my tip to finish in that top two."

Will Sheffield Wednesday still be promoted?

It has been an incredibly damaging few weeks for the Owls.

Following their club record 23-game unbeaten run, Wednesday were sitting in a commanding position at the top of the table, but their promotion hopes are now looking increasingly uncertain.

While Lincoln have caused problems for many of the bigger sides in the division this season, it was another disappointing performance from Moore's men after the displays against Forest Green Rovers and Cheltenham Town and a worrying trend is beginning to emerge.

The Owls seem to have lost the defensive solidity on which their unbeaten run was built, but perhaps more of a concern will be their attacking struggles, with the Imps' defence rarely troubled as Wednesday resorted to a more direct approach.

Morrison is correct to point out the impact of losing two key players such as Byers and Windass, but the Owls should have more than enough quality at their disposal to cover their absence.

With Ipswich and Barnsley continuing to close the gap, it is difficult to say with any confidence at this point that Wednesday will secure automatic promotion, but as they currently sit top, they should not be written off.