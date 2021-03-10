EFL pundit delivers play-off verdict following Ipswich Town’s decision to appoint Paul Cook

Andy Hinchcliffe has tipped Ipswich Town as dark horses to challenge for promotion this season.

It’s been a disappointing campaign for the Tractor Boys who were firmly expected to be in the mix to return to the Championship this term but sadly for supporters that hasn’t happened.

As it stands Ipswich are in seventh position in the table and just one point off the play-offs meaning that they’re fully in contention to go up this term.

With Paul Cook now in charge Hinchcliffe has been discussing their hopes and has backed Ipswich to make a late push.

Speaking on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Hinchcliffe said: “Paul Cook clearly is a good coach.

“He’s done some work for us and he talks really well in terms of the way he analyses the game.

“He will have been in-demand but I’m sure he would have had offers from other clubs but he chose to go for Ipswich and so they have a really good guy there.

“Ipswich are in a position to strike but looking at the game they have left the ones that really loom large are against Lincoln City and Portsmouth.

“Do you want to play the teams around you or would you rather play teams below you?

“It’s been so competitive in League one that you can take nothing for granted but getting Paul Cook in surely has to help them.”

The verdict

Paul Cook will certainly be hoping to make the most of the next few games.

Football is a momentum sport and Ipswich Town will be praying that with a few good results over the next few weeks they can secure a play-off spot for themselves.

If they can do that then they have just as much chance as anybody else and they’ll no doubt be confident of pulling off an upset.