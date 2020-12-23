EFL pundit delivers Norwich City prediction that supporters of the Canaries will surely love

Norwich City’s defensive record could prove to be decisive in the push for promotion, according to Don Goodman.

The Canaries are pushing for promotion from the Championship after suffering relegation from the Premier League last time out.

Based on results so far they’re certainly favourites.

Daniel Farke’s side are five points clear at the top of the table as we enter the festive period, meaning that they’re certainly on track for an immediate return to the tip tier.

While Norwich have kept hold of their various attacking talents, Goodman has hailed the club’s defensive efforts this term and believes that this will be the difference in helping them over the line.

Speaking on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Goodman said: “One of the biggest differences I can to see to their rivals is the goals against column.

“They’ve conceded 18 and averaged less than a goal per game conceded.

“When they won the Championship two seasons ago they conceded 57 which I think is the most that any champion of the Championship has conceded.

“They had this attitude that if you score three then we’ll score four and they had so many amazing games to witness that season and it was such a journey that they took their fans on.

But they got the job done with 90-odd points, 90-odd goals scored and they coasted it in the end.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Norwich City’s academy?

1 of 22 Has Harry Toffolo ever been in Norwich’s academy? Yes No

This looks like a more resilient Norwich City, yet they still carry the same goalscoring threat.

“They won 2-0 at the weekend but Cardiff had a couple of set piece chances as we knew they would but Norwich could have had another three or four in the game – and I’m talking about really good opportunities.

“At the moment I think there’s more to come from Norwich. I honestly do.

“I give them an 8/10 for consistency and performances so far but I think that they can do even better which is ominous for the others in the promotion race.”

The Verdict

Norwich City look like the real deal this season.

As well as scoring plenty of goals, they also have one of the strongest defences in the Championship which makes them incredibly hard to beat.

Of all of the teams in the promotion race it seems impossible that the Canaries won’t go up this term, and if they do it’ll be fully deserved.