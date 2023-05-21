Sam Parkin believes Luton Town are favourites for their Championship play-off final against Coventry City.

The Hatters secured their place at Wembley after turning around a 2-1 deficit from the first leg with a 2-0 win over Sunderland at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Gabriel Osho and Tom Lockyer.

Rob Edwards' side have lost just one of their last 16 games and are aiming to return to the top flight for the first time since 1992.

The Sky Blues progressed to the final with a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night.

After a goalless draw in the first leg, it was another tight affair on Teesside, with Gustavo Hamer's superb second half strike winning the tie for Mark Robins' men.

Coventry also come into the game in excellent from having lost one of their last 19 games and they are attempting to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2001.

What did Sam Parkin say?

Parkin is predicting an evenly-matched encounter with little to separate the sides, but believes the Hatters come into the game as favourites.

"I'd make them slight favourites considering the season that they've had," Parkin said on ITV's EFL Play Off Highlights show.

"But I think in terms of styles, it's going to be fascinating.

"Coventry have changed from a bit of a possession-heavy side to being a bit more direct and playing into Gyokeres.

"Luton want to get the ball into their two strikers as well, so that's going to be fascinating.

"Coventry were supreme I thought defensively, so they will have to be at the same levels to deal with Adebayo and Carlton Morris in this game.

"But I think it's going to be won by a single goal, it's going to go to the bitter, bitter end.

"These are two really great teams with an incredible story and I think that's the beauty of it, we're going to have a side back in the Premier League who once upon a time were at the top tier."

Will Luton Town beat Coventry City?

This is an incredibly difficult game to call.

With no fit centre-backs available, Sunderland struggled to deal with Luton's physicality and aerial strength, but Coventry will be much better equipped to cope with the likes of Luke McNally, Kyle McFadzean and Callum Doyle.

As Parkin points out, it was an outstanding defensive performance from the Sky Blues against Boro and if they can repeat that display, they have a strong chance of winning the game with the quality of Hamer and Gyokeres up front.

Parkin is right that it will likely be a tight game, and it could come down to who handles the pressure of the occasion.