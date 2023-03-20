EFL pundit Shaun Derry has praised Huddersfield Town for their performance away at Millwall on Saturday afternoon amid their bid to survive in the Championship.

The Terriers looked up against it heading into kick-off given Millwall are in the top six and candidates for a play-off spot. However, it was Neil Warnock's side who came out on top.

Indeed, Danny Ward's 67th minute strike was the difference between the two sides on the day, earning Huddersfield a crucial three points.

Offering his verdict on their performance at The Den, Derry was full of praise for their performance, and believes that Warnock will have loved getting one over on Millwall having previously managed other London clubs.

“I thought they done excellent. Absolutely brilliant." Derry said live on ITV's EFL highlights show.

"The Den’s a tough place to go at any stage, but of course, they're fighting for the top six as well.

"I look at Neil Warnock obviously an ex-QPR manager, (former) Crystal Palace Manager, going to another London club and he’ll absolutely relish that today.

“Probably took a lot of pressure off his team, the first win that they’ve had since the opening win they had when he first took over a few weeks ago. It’s a huge win for Huddersfield.

"Fantastic performance - a massive result.”

Indeed it was a massive result, with the Terriers able to close the gap on the teams above them as a result.

Indeed, the three points moved Huddersfield Town from 23rd in the Championship up to 22nd, with Warnock's side now just three points short of Cardiff City and getting out of the drop zone, albeit the Bluebirds have a game in hand following their postponement away at Rotherham United this weekend.

Rotherham themselves are within touching distance of Warnock's side, too, as are QPR, with the two teams four and six points clear of Huddersfield heading into the international break, respectively.

The Verdict

It really is amazing to see what difference a week can make in the Championship.

With Norwich City and an away trip to Millwall lined up, not many would have backed the Terriers to put any points on the board from their last two matches, and yet, they have achieved four.

That's now three of the last four that Warnock's side are now unbeaten and you just sense that they are perhaps they are beginning to find some momentum.

With some tricky fixtures to come during their run in, survival will be tough, but one thing is for sure, Neil Warnock will ensure they give it a really good go.