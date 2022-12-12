EFL pundit delivers honest Derby County verdict following club’s draw with Burton

EFL pundit Jamie Mackie has admitted that he believes that Derby County need to be braver when it comes to their approach to their upcoming League One fixtures.

The Rams were held to a fifth draw in seven league games last weekend by Burton Albion.

James Collins opened the scoring for the Rams in this particular fixture as he headed an effort past goalkeeper Ben Garratt.

Derby were unable to extend their advantage at the Pirelli Stadium and were eventually forced to settle for a point as Victor Adeboyejo equalised for the Brewers in the 79th minute.

Currently seventh in the League One standings, the Rams will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they host Forest Green Rovers at Pride Park.

Derby will move into the play-off places if they better Peterborough United’s result as both sides have amassed 31 points at this level during the current campaign.

Reflecting on Derby’s recent run of form, Mackie has suggested that the club might find it beneficial to slightly alter their approach in order to turn draws into victories.

Speaking on the latest episode of the English Football League Highlights show (as cited by the Derby Telegraph), Mackie said: “Yeah, they’re seven unbeaten, [but] they’ve had five draws.

“I think when it gets like that, there’s just a thin line between committing a few more bodies to get a win, and sacrificing a potential loss, and potentially just tweaking his (Warne’s tactical) shape, and being a little bit braver to turn them draws to wins.”

The Verdict

This is a fair assessment by Mackie as Derby may have accumulated more points from their recent run of fixtures if they decided to take a slightly different approach.

The Rams are unquestionably heading in the right direction under the guidance of Warne and will fancy their chances of securing a top-six finish in the League One standings at the end of the season.

Providing that their current group of players are able to step up to the mark, there is no reason why Derby cannot embark on a winning run.

By defeating Forest Green this weekend, the Rams could use the momentum gained from this result to push on in the third-tier in the coming weeks.

