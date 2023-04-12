EFL pundit Adrian Clarke has revealed that he does not necessarily believe that Sheffield Wednesday's victory over Accrington Stanley earlier this week will spell an end to the club's indifferent form in League One.

Before securing a 3-0 win over Accrington, Wednesday failed to triumph in any of their previous six league games,

As well as suffering defeats to Barnsley and Forest Green Rovers, the Owls only managed to secure draws in their meetings with Bolton Wanderers, Cheltenham Town, Lincoln City and Oxford United.

While the Owls returned to the top of the third-tier standings thanks to their latest triumph, they have played one game more than Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Barnsley who are all in the hunt for a top-two finish.

Set to take on Burton Albion this weekend, the Owls will be determined to secure all three points at the Pirelli Stadium.

What has Adrian Clarke had to say about Sheffield Wednesday?

Ahead of Wednesday's meeting with the Brewers, Clarke has delivered an honest verdict on the current situation that the club find themselves in.

Speaking on the latest episode of the What The EFL?! Podcast, Clarke said: "It's been a while since they've had a comfy victory like this (over Accrington).

"[Michael] Smith was back on the bench which is a positive, Mallik Wilks got injured but he was very lively I think alongside [Lee] Gregory at the top end of the pitch.

"It was interesting that [Dennis] Adeniran played right wing-back, really interesting because he's normally a central-midfielder.

"He popped up with two goals.

"I still think they were playing much better football earlier on this season, they've gone really direct lately and it wasn't just in this game.

"They are booming a lot of long balls and I don't think that is what they are best at doing if I'm honest, I think they are better at using the full-backs and the width of the pitch, making it massive and getting down the sides.

"Going into the front players from the sides and linking from there.

"Someone like Gregory is such a good link man, he's here, there and everywhere and I love watching him play.

"Sheffield Wednesday will be feeling much, much better about themselves after this but I don't think it necessarily means that their run of indifferent form is done."

Will the Owls be able to maintain their consistency between now and the end of the season?

With Clarke questioning whether the Owls will be able to deliver the goods consistently during the closing stages of the season, it will be interesting to see whether the club will be able to use the momentum gained from their win over Accrington to their advantage.

Set to play Burton, Bristol Rovers, Exeter City, Shrewsbury Town and Derby County in their remaining fixtures, it is vitally important that Wednesday accumulate as many points as possible from these fixtures.

A failure to step up to the mark in the coming weeks will result in the Owls being forced to settle for a place in the play-offs.

Having suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Sunderland last year, Wednesday will be keen to avoid having to rely on this ruthless knock-out competition to secure a place in the Championship.