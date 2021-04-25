EFL pundit delivers encouraging Rotherham United survival message that should concern Derby County

EFL pundit Sam Parking has suggested he feels Rotherham United could still have enough resilience in their squad to find a couple more wins to ensure they overtake Derby County and survive.

The Millers suffered another major setback to their hopes of staying in the Championship on Saturday with a 1-0 defeat away at play-off-chasing Barnsley. However, Rotherham were the better team throughout and had three or four excellent chances that should have seen them take at least a point. The goal they conceded was controversial as well and arguably should not have stood.

The defeats for both Sheffield Wednesday and Derby though kept the Millers four points adrift of safety, and their two games in hand mean that it is still within their hands to get out of trouble. However, Rotherham simply have to start taking their chances if they are to do that. While they also need refereeing decisions to turn their way, after Barnsley’s goal and Matt Crooks’ controversial red card.

Speaking on EFL on Quest, Parkin suggested that he would not right of the Millers just yet and that they could still have the fighting spirit to claim a couple more wins. Although he also fears that Crooks’ continued absence through suspension could be an issue.

He said: “You’d always rather have the points. There’s just something in me about Rotherham’s resilience, you know the never say die spirit, that they might get a couple of victories. That said, Matt Crooks probably missing for another couple of games, he’s one of their major sources of goals.”

The verdict

Considering all of the things have gone against the Millers in recent weeks, and some argue throughout the campaign, it is testament to them that they still have it in their own hands to stay in the division. Paul Warne will be feeling that the world is against his side at the moment, but they are not a group of players that will give up until the end.

Parkin is right to suggest they have it within them to show the fighting spirit needed to take a couple more wins from their remaining four games. However, there can be no room left for error now and the Millers will need to see chances like they created at Barnsley and in other games like the draw at Huddersfield converted.

Crooks is a major blow because he is very important to their current system, not just in terms of adding an extra goal threat, but also for bringing that real link between the midfield and the forwards. Having said that, Rotherham looked strong with Michael Smith and Freddie Ladapo up top in the loss at Barnsley.