EFL pundit Ali Maxwell has delivered his verdict on Sheffield Wednesday of late, labelling it a "disastrous" week for the Owls.

Wednesday were beaten in midweek by Barnsley 4-2 to end their impressive 23-game unbeaten run in League One, and heading away to face bottom of the table Forest Green Rovers on Sunday, many expected Darren Moore's side to get back to winning ways.

That was not to be the case, though, with Duncan Ferguson picking up his first win as Forest Green boss in a 1-0 victory over the Owls.

Offering his reaction to the two results on the latest Not The Top 20 Podcast, Maxwell outlined why it had been such a bad week for Wednesday.

"I wasn't worried after that Barnsley game. After Barnsley 4-2 on Wednesday, I wasn't worried at all." Maxwell explained on the NTT20 podcast.

"I thought it was just one of those games where things didn't go for them, and that they played pretty well.

"Now, you have to be a little bit worried.

"I mean here's the situation. One week ago, when we last spoke on this show, [Plymouth] Argyle were second, they were a point behind Sheffield Wednesday and Wednesday had two games in hand.

"Now, Argyle are two points ahead of them and it's only one game in hand.

"One week ago today, Ipswich were three points behind Sheffield Wednesday, but Wednesday had two games in hand.

"Now they're three points behind and the games in hand have gone.

"One week ago, Barnsley were nine points behind and level on games.

"Now, it's six points with Barnsley having a game in hand.

"No matter what you think about the performances, the results mean it's been a disastrous week for Wednesday."

Next up for Sheffield Wednesday is an away trip to face Cheltenham in League One tomorrow evening.

The Owls will be hoping to avoid three defeats on the bounce and get back to winning ways.

The Verdict

Just when it looked as though Sheffield Wednesday were just going to stroll to promotion, this past week hits.

Whilst the Barnsley game was always going to be a tough one, I don't think anybody foresaw Darren Moore's side going away to Forest Green on Sunday and being beaten.

As Ali Maxwell outlined in the quotes above, the situation in the League One table now, compared to a week ago, from Wednesday's perspective, is a disaster.

Darren Moore must get his side going again, and fast.

With so many teams in the hunt for promotion this season, a few more slip ups and they could start to face a real challenge to secure an automatic promotion spot, which they have been in pole position for some time.