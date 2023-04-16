Queens Park Rangers' season took another bleak turn yesterday afternoon with yet another defeat - this time at the hands of Coventry City at Loftus Road.

After picking up a draw on Easter Monday away at West Bromwich Albion, there was cause for optimism heading into this one. However, those thoughts quickly evaporated.

Indeed, the crowd did not have to wait long for disappointment, with Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres finding the back of the net just 10 minutes into the match.

In fairness to QPR, although they did not threaten much, in terms of the scoreline, they were in the match until late on.

Indeed, the Sky Blues second and third goals from Gus Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres respectively did not come until the 86th and 88th minutes.

Whilst the result does wonders for Coventry's play-off hopes, it does the opposite for QPR's play-off chances.

Indeed, the R's now sit 20th in the division, just one point above the drop zone.

What did Sam Parkin say about QPR?

EFL pundit Sam Parkin did not hold back in his criticism of QPR for their performance during the Sky Blues clash.

Indeed, asked if he was optimistic about QPR's survival chances, Parkin said, on ITV's EFL highlights show: "On today's evidence, absolutely not, no."

"It's real desperate times," he added.

"A lack of ideas, really, today in the 4-4-2. We kind of praised them after that point at The Hawthorns and hoped that would prove to be a turning point.

"Strange team selection again today, Laird and Willock, two of the best players at the club at the start of the season, on the bench again today.

"They've recruited under the last few managers to play a certain way and I kind of get it that now we're down to the tail end of the season and points are everything, maybe going away from that a little bit. But, the extent that they have, going back to front, it's a real tough watch.

"Norwich on Wednesday I believe it is - that's a colossal game for QPR to get something out of considering the results around them today."

Who do QPR have to play in their remaining fixtures?

As Parkin alluded to above, it's play-off chasing Norwich City up next for QPR, who will be keen to get a win after being humiliated away at Middlesbrough on Friday night.

After that, things get no easier, with an away trip to champions-elect Burnley up next weekend.

Stoke City away and Bristol City at home in the last two games are arguably the club's best chance of points from their last four, but the R's are in a position where they have to be targeting as many points as possible in every one of their remaining fixtures.