Both Blackpool and Wigan Athletic are as good as relegated already, according to EFL pundit Carlton Palmer.

The former England international believes a draw in Saturday's game at Bloomfield Road will kill both teams while a win for either could offer a glimmer of hope but ultimately it's too little too late.

Can Blackpool and Wigan Athletic make it to safety?

Both sides have got a lot of ground to make up in the relegation battle and only five games to do so. Wigan are bottom of the Championship and eight points adrift of safety while Saturday's hosts are just one point ahead of them in 23rd.

Saturday's game looks as though it could be make or break but, speaking to FLW, Palmer has revealed he believes both clubs are down irrelevant of the result.

"I think both Blackpool and Wigan are now relegated," he said. "The result will be academic for me.

"A draw kills both teams. A win gives one of them a glimmer of hope that they might be able to get out of the bottom three but I just can't see it.

"Given their form and performances at the moment, I just can't see them getting out of the relegation scrap that they're in and I think both of them will be relegated this term."

Could the winner of Blackpool v Wigan Athletic stay up?

It's a big claim from Palmer but it's hard to disagree with him in all honesty.

Making up a seven- or eight-point gap over five games is hard enough but both sides are struggling for form at the moment and don't look like teams about to string a run of wins together.

On top of that, there has been promising signs that the likes of QPR and Cardiff City may be on the up while Huddersfield Town have found their groove under Neil Warnock.

Even with a win on Saturday, it's a bleak prognosis for both clubs.