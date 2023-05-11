Pundit Ali Maxwell believes Sheffield Wednesday will beat Peterborough United over two legs in their League One play-off semi-final.

The Owls knocked Derby County out of the play-offs as they beat the Rams 1-0 at Hillsborough on Sunday, with the Posh taking full advantage with a 2-0 win at Barnsley to claim the final top six spot.

Despite accumulating 96 points, Wednesday missed out on automatic promotion with their decline in form in March and April proving incredibly costly, but they have improved in recent weeks and come into the game on a run of four consecutive victories.

Posh have been in outstanding form since Darren Ferguson returned to the club for a fourth spell in January, winning 13 and drawing three of his 22 games in charge.

The first leg will take place at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday night before the second leg at Hillsborough on Thursday night.

What did Ali Maxwell say?

Maxwell believes that although Posh will be a threat, Wednesday will be too strong for them, highlighting the key areas of weakness that the Owls can exploit.

"I think they might struggle whether it's Ward playing right-back, who is not the best defensively and is better going forward or whether it's Josh Knight playing out of position at right-back, I don't feel great about this for Peterborough," Maxwell said on the Not The Top 20 podcast.

"Attacking down Wednesday's left side, good delivery into the box is going to cause problems.

"Whether it's Smith heading it in or whether it's the likes of Gregory and Windass picking up the scraps I'm not sure or maybe even the right-wing back arriving at the back post, but I can see clear ways that Sheffield Wednesday can and will repeatedly hurt Peterborough.

"That makes me worry a little bit because even though I think Posh will be good on the break and I think that there are ways that sometimes the Wednesday back line can look a little bit creaky, overall I think Wednesday are too strong for Peterborough and the winners of this tie."

Will Sheffield Wednesday beat Peterborough United?

Despite the 19-point gap between the teams in the table, this is likely to be a more evenly-matched contest than many expect.

Posh have been one of the form teams in the third tier since Ferguson's return and with the division's top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris up front, they will be dangerous against a Wednesday defence which has lost some of its solidity in recent months.

The Owls have rediscovered their form of late and have been boosted by the return of key players such as Josh Windass, Michael Ihiekwe and Callum Paterson from injury, so they come into the game in a healthy position.

As Maxwell points out, Posh may be vulnerable defensively with midfielders Joe Ward and Harrison Burrows likely to have to fill in again at full-back, but the pair proved against Barnsley they are more than capable of doing a job.

After their top two disappointment, much may depend on how Wednesday handle the pressure of the occasion.