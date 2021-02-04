EFL pundit delivers Brentford promotion verdict that will interest Swansea City, Watford and Reading

Keith Andrews has revealed that he expects Brentford to secure automatic promotion from the Championship this season.

The Bees are enjoying a wonderful season in the league with a 3-2 victory over Bristol City extending their unbeaten run to a staggering 20 matches.

As a result Thomas Frank’s side find themselves in second position behind leaders Norwich City.

The Canaries certainly look like favourites to claim one of the automatic promotion spots, and according to Andrews, it seems that Brentford could have what it takes to beat the likes of Swansea City, Watford and Reading to the other one.

Speaking on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Andrews said: “Before Christmas I did think Bournemouth because of the talent they have, but right now it’s Norwich City and either Swansea or Brentford.

“Swansea have signed well in January and so it’s going to be very, very close.

“I’ll probably just sway towards Brentford because of that steeliness that they have and the attacking prowess, but god knows.”

He added: “It’s set up nicely. There’s a few sniffing away in the background like Watford and Reading, but hopefully for our sakes it goes right to the wire and we get a lot of interest, tense games in the last six or eight games of the season.”

The Verdict

It is certainly hard to bet against Brentford at this moment in time.

As well as scoring plenty of goals, the Bees look like the complete package in terms of having the defensive ability and experience to keep on grinding out results.

While the other clubs are looking strong as well it certainly seems that Thomas Frank’s side have all of the tools needed to last the pace.