EFL pundit delivers assessment ahead of Bristol City vs Reading

Bristol City will be striving to put an end to a run of three Championship games without a victory when they host Reading tomorrow evening.

The Robins currently find themselves in 17th place but are closer to the play-offs in points than they are to the relegation zone.

Nigel Pearson’s side have an unwanted statistic of conceding at least two goals in each of their last nine league games, something they will be hoping to eliminate.

Reading are just two points above the relegation zone, with their six-point deduction throwing them deep into a relegation battle as things stand.

The Royals have lost their last five league games and are in serious danger of taking a place in the bottom three if things do not improve imminently.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the hosts will edge this game 1-0.

The verdict

Bristol City’s home form against teams in the bottom half has been very impressive this season, and for that reason, they will be confident of securing a positive result against a struggling Reading side.

The Robins have been shaping too many goals at the moment, with the Royals scoring the most amount of goals in the bottom six.

Reading are starting to see integral first-team players come back from injury, which could prove pivotal as they continue their pursuit of avoiding relegation to the third-tier.

It would be no surprise to see the Robins end up victorious and break their nine-game long record of conceding at least two goals.