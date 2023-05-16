EFL pundit Sam Parkin has admitted that he believes that Coventry City should be considering dropping Matt Godden from the starting eleven for the second leg of their semi-final play-off showdown with Middlesbrough.

The Sky Blues are set to head to the Riverside Stadium for the second time this month on Wednesday to face Boro with a place at Wembley on the line.

Godden would have been hoping to make a positive impact last weekend after being given the nod to feature for Coventry by manager Mark Robins.

However, the forward was unable to influence proceedings as the Sky Blues failed to register a shot on target at the CBS Arena.

Thanks to two saves from Ben Wilson from Chuba Akpom and Isaiah Jones in the first half, Coventry managed to claim a clean sheet as the match ended in a stalemate.

Having last suffered a defeat on their travels at the start of February, the Sky Blues will be confident in their ability to hold their own against Boro tomorrow evening.

The winner of this fixture will set up a showdown with Sunderland or Luton Town on May 27th.

What has Sam Parkin said about Coventry City forward Matt Godden?

Making reference to Godden, Parkin has admitted that he believes that the forward was a bit of a passenger in the first leg and has suggested that Coventry should be looking to replace him by altering their system.

Speaking on the latest episode of the What The EFL?! Podcast, Parkin said: "Coventry, a little bit one dimensional to be honest in towards [Viktor] Gyokeres.

"Godden, a little bit of a passenger.

"I think, and I said it towards the tail end of the game, that might be something for Mark Robins to look at.

"We know that Godden's a really good finisher, but [he] doesn't contribute a lot else.

"We know he likes that box midfield, and he's got [Jamie] Allen and [Ben] Sheaf back, Allen came on off the bench.

"He's got the option to go back to that, and I think that could be a pivotal decision."

Should Coventry drop Matt Godden for Wednesday's clash with Middlesbrough?

When you consider that Godden only managed to register 12 touches of the ball in last weekend's game and recorded an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 5.94 at the Coventry Building Society Arena, it would not be at all surprising if he is dropped by Robins.

By bringing in an extra midfielder, the Sky Blues will be able to compete more for possession with Boro who had 60% of the ball in the first leg.

Godden could still make a decisive impact on this fixture as a substitute as he has shown this season that he is still capable of causing issues for Championship defenders.

In the 31 appearances that he has made at this level during the 2022/23 campaign, Godden has provided a respectable total of 12 direct goal contributions.