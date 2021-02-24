EFL pundit backs Swansea to bounce back from weekend loss v Coventry

David Prutton is backing Swansea City to get back to winning ways this evening in the Sky Bet Championship as they welcome Coventry City to southern Wales.

The two sides were involved in arguably the two most surprising results in the second-tier at the weekend with Swansea losing away at Huddersfield heavily whilst the Sky Blues earned a well-deserved three points against promotion-challengers Brentford.

Indeed, that will surely give Coventry the belief they can get another result tonight at the Liberty Stadium, though David Prutton is tipping the home side to emerge victorious.

In his Sky Sports prediction column, the EFL presenter has gone for a 2-0 home win with kick-off at 7pm.

The Verdict

On paper, Swansea should be winning this one but, of course, the game is not played on paper and the weekend showed that that is certainly the case when it comes to Championship football.

Both sides will fancy their chances in this one but the Swans could well edge it anyway, given the need to try and keep pace with Norwich who are opening up a gap once more at the top of the league table.

For Coventry, it is a chance to get another scalp, meanwhile, and confidence will be high that they can do that.