Leeds United's controversial opener against Millwall was right to be allowed to stand as it "would've been really soft" to disallow it for a foul on Kevin Nisbet, according to EFL pundit Sam Parkin.

The Lions were well beaten by their historic rivals at The Den on Sunday to continue their frustrating start to the 2023/24 campaign as Joel Piroe bagged a brace and Georginio Rutter scored his first goal for the Whites in a 3-0 victory.

It took Daniel Farke's side just 15 minutes to open the scoring in South London as a slick counter-attack was finished in style by Leeds' new Dutch forward while the visitors scored twice late on to put the result beyond doubt.

Sam Parkin on Leeds United, Millwall flashpoint

Their opener was controversial as Millwall felt the goal should've been ruled out for a foul on Nisbet by Piroe in the build-up.

The foul wasn't given and the goal stood, which, on the latest episode of the What The EFL!? podcast, Parkin has said was the right call.

He said: "A really good display from [Piroe] - I really enjoyed the first goal.

"There was obviously a lot of disappointment from the Millwall side because they felt it was a foul on Nisbet from Piroe at the start of their counter-attack. I don't think it was.

"I think it would've been really soft. Then, obviously, when the ball bypassed Billy Mitchell, I think it was, from Archie Gray, they were in massive trouble - it was a 3v3.

"Then Piroe, because of his desire to get joining the attack, actually sprinted past a couple of Millwall defenders or midfielders - Norton-Cuffy the right wing-back was the one I felt was just a little bit slow to react - if he sprints back and smells the danger then maybe Piroe doesn't get the goal.

"But his two touches, beautiful. Him and Rutter are going to have a great partnership, a really good understanding. The touch and then the slot, when you're moving like that, are the signs of a top quality marksman."

Can Joel Piroe fire Leeds United to promotion?

Piroe is already looking like a fantastic signing for Leeds.

The Whites left it a little late to make their move for the Dutchman but their patience has been rewarded as he's picked up where he left off at Swansea City.

Piroe scored x goals across two seasons with the Welsh club and has three in three games for his new club.

He looks to be forming a strong bond with the likes of Rutter, Dan James, and Wilfried Gnonto already, which is fantastic news for Farke and the Whites.

There is a strong argument to be made that those four represent the best attacking unit in the Championship at the moment and their recent form will have breathed new life into Leeds' hopes of winning promotion this season.

Who do Leeds United face next?

Leeds are back in action on Wednesday night as they face Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

They're back at Elland Road on Saturday where they'll host Watford and they travel down to the South Coast to take on Southampton the weekend after.