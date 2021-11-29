EFL pundit aims slight dig at Hull City supporters over Grant McCann following recent form

EFL on Quest pundit Ian Holloway has questioned sections of Hull City’s support for not believing more in what Grant McCann is building following the Tigers’ recent resurgence.

Hull managed to extend their winning run in the Championship to four matches on Saturday with them securing a 2-1 win against Millwall. That result saw them move five points of the relegation places and means that they can now have real confidence that they can go on to survive the drop in their first season back in the English second tier.

McCann had been under heavy scrutiny from sections of Hull’s fan base following the Tigers’ slow start to life back in the Championship. They had managed to pick up just two wins from their opening 16 league matches. Considering the way that their form tailed off in their previous campaign in the English second tier it was understandable that pressure was being applied to the Hull boss.

The current takeover situation around the club has not helped to provide any certainty over McCann’s long-term future either, therefore the fact they have now won four matches in a row is significant because it puts him in a much better position to keep his role in charge of the Tigers.

Speaking to EFL on Quest Holloway insisted that Hull supporters need to now start showing some belief in what McCann is trying to build for the Tigers. While he also praised him for not deviating in how he wants to approach things despite the pressure from fans.

He said: “He doesn’t streak, Grant doesn’t streak in the way that they play.

“It will come if you believe, is there any chance of a bit of belief from some of these supporters?”

The verdict

Holloway is right that McCann deserves a lot of credit for the way he has started to turn things around at Hull in the last few weeks. There might be some sections of the fan base that feel he was perhaps forced somewhat into some changes that have made an impact for the Tigers, but that does a disservice to him really in terms of his determination to get his side back on track.

McCann might yet part ways with Hull in the near future with a new ownership potentially on the horizon, but he is now putting himself in a much better position to justify being given more time in the job. If his side can continue their current form then there is no reason why they can not keep climbing the table and move further clear of relegation danger.

However, under McCann, you sense that sections of the fan base would turn once again if there was to be another difficult period of form for the Tigers. Therefore, it is not a situation that will change despite Holloway believing that supporters should have more faith in their manager.