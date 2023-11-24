Highlights Ipswich Town has defied expectations and is currently tied with Leicester City at the top of the Championship table.

Ipswich has been consistently performing well and has not lost a league match since the end of August.

The upcoming match against West Bromwich Albion will be a tough test for Ipswich, but they have shown they are capable of competing for an automatic promotion spot.

The current top four in the Championship table are occupied by, as expected, the three sides that were relegated from the Premier League last season.

However, mixed in with Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton are Ipswich Town, who some tipped to do well before a ball had been kicked but perhaps not this well at an early stage.

Considering Kieran McKenna's side did not even win the League One title, it would have been bold to predict that after 16 matches they would be level on points with Leicester at the top of the second tier standings.

Where are Ipswich Town in the Championship table?

To the surprise of many, Ipswich are flying high in the top two of the second tier, and there is a big gap back to Leeds in third and the rest of the chasing back.

And because of Leicester's last two results, which have been defeats, McKenna's side have closed the gap on the Foxes and now find themselves level on points with Enzo Maresca's outfit, although City do play before the Tractor Boys this weekend so the gap could be opened once more.

This weekend though, Town have a tough task ahead of them as they make the trip to The Hawthorns to take on West Bromwich Albion.

Related Kieran McKenna delivers encouraging Ipswich update ahead of West Brom trip Kieran McKenna has confirmed he has a near fully-fit squad to choose from when Ipswich take on West Brom this weekend.

The Baggies find themselves just outside of the top six under Carlos Corberan, and that is despite only being able to sign three new players for their squad over the summer due to financial constraints.

And whilst they may have gone into the international break with a loss to Southampton, the Midlands outfit will be looking to get back to winning ways against a side who may be in form, having not lost since the end of August in league action, but they have dropped points on the road in their last two matches.

Don Goodman issues West Brom v Ipswich Town score prediction

Former EFL striker Don Goodman, who is now a pundit and commentator for Sky Sports but also used to play for the Baggies between 1987 and 1991, believes that there will be goals galore at The Hawthorns, but also is quite surprised that Ipswich find themselves in the automatic promotion spots at this stage of the season.

"I think West Brom are doing a bit better than I thought, and that's down to Carlos Corberan's organisation and motivation," Goodman said.

"They're brilliant at set-pieces, difficult to play against, and unlucky to lose against Southampton.

"This will be a tough game for Ipswich, who have had a couple of draws recently against Birmingham and Rotherham.

"Ipswich have played Preston, Bristol City, Plymouth, Birmingham, Rotherham, and Swansea recently - games where you'd expected them to get plenty of points from and they have.

"This is a test. Away at The Hawthorns always is.

"They're a brilliant team and I'm not surprised that Ipswich are challenging for a play-off spot, but I'm surprised they're fighting for an automatic promotion spot.

"These are two good teams, and this one will have plenty of goals. Ipswich are the top scorers in the league, but they do concede.

"West Brom score plenty, and that's why I'm going for 2-2."