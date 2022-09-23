EFL pundit addresses Cardiff City’s decision to part ways with Steve Morison

EFL Pundit Jobi McAnuff has admitted that he has a lot of sympathy for Steve Morison following Cardiff City’s decision to sack the 39-year-old.

The Bluebirds opted to part ways with Morison last weekend following their defeat to Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

Morison launched a complete overhaul of the club’s squad in the summer transfer window.

As well as parting ways with a host of individuals, Morison managed to secure the services of 17 players.

After securing two victories in their opening three league games, Cardiff failed to win any of their next five matches before defeating Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium earlier this month.

The Bluebirds’ inability to pick up a positive result in their clash with Huddersfield proved to be the final straw for Morison.

Yet to draft in a permanent replacement for Morison, Cardiff are reportedly set to hand Mark Hudson the chance to prove his worth whilst the search continues.

Making reference to Morison’s departure, McAnuff has suggested that the former Cardiff boss deserved more time to turn things around.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Official EFL Podcast about Morison, McAnuff said: “It takes time for players to gel and for the manager to get his ideas across.

“Listen, goal-scoring has been an issue certainly for Cardiff but again for me, when you have that big of a turn-over I don’t really know what you are really supposed to do.

“The club’s angle will be that they backed him in the market and they were expecting better results than what they’ve got so far.

“But there is a process to these things and unfortunately no manager is really afforded the time to really implement that style and that philosophy anymore, it is very much a you have to win games almost instantly otherwise you are judged as a failure which is clearly what has happened there.

“I’ve got a lot of sympathy for Steve Morison, I’ve got to be honest.”

The Verdict

Whereas Cardiff have struggled with their consistency during the opening stages of the season, the decision to cut ties with Morison did come as a shock to many.

Now on the lookout for a new manager, the Bluebirds will need Morison’s replacement to get the best out of the players that he signed.

Currently 18th in the Championship standings, it will be interesting to see whether Cardiff announce the arrival of a new manager before their showdown with Burnley on October 1st.

In order to have the best chance of achieving a relative amount of success at this level, it could be argued that the Bluebirds ought to be looking to draft in an individual who has worked as a manager at this level before.