EFL provide crucial update regarding Derby County, Middlesbrough and Wycombe situation

The EFL have urged Derby County’s administrators to not only provide proof of funding as soon as possible but to name a preferred bidder for a potential takeover of the Rams in their latest official statement.

County have been in administration for nearly four whole months and there does not appear to be an end in sight to the situation thanks to Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers’ demands to be compensated due to Derby’s financial breaches.

That is a situation that the EFL have proposed a solution to as all three clubs involved have been asked if they would agree to come to a settlement or negotiation via independent legal mediation, which would then speed up the process of Quantuma selecting a preferred bidder to negotiate a deal to take over the Rams.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Derby County players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Has former Derby County man Will Hughes ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

The league have claimed that they are desperate for a quick solution to be found to guarantee the long-term safety of Derby as a football club, but the demands for the proof of funding from the administrators is a crucial one and the February 1 deadline is looming.

The Verdict

Most of what the EFL have divulged in their statement is what people already knew about the situation.

However their potential solution to moving the takeover process along by suggesting independent legal mediation is a new one and hopefully something that will speed everything up.

The fact that it cannot be decided that Middlesbrough and Wycombe’s claims are football creditor issues or not has held everything up and now with the EFL’s latest release then maybe things can move forward now.

There still could be twists and turns in this saga to come but the most important thing is that Derby County do not go under as they’re too important to the history of the EFL to do that.