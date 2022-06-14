EFL promises action in response to latest twist in Derby County takeover saga

The EFL has reiterated its promise to “work proactively alongside” Derby County administrators Quantuma to ensure that a takeover can be completed as soon as possible following the breakdown of Chris Kirchner’s bid.

Earlier this month, the American businessman had appeared close to becoming the Rams’ new owner but ongoing delays over the past week caused concerns over his takeover and yesterday it was confirmed that he’d pulled out.

Kirchner has notified the EFL of his decision to withdraw the bid and they were quick to post a public statement on Twitter in response, reiterating their commitment to ensuring that a takeover deal is completed soon.

The interested parties mentioned by the EFL are understood to include former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, a consortium led by prior Derby chairman Andy Appleby, and ex-Wolves chief Steve Morgan – though it is thought that unnamed parties are also monitoring the situation.

With less than two months until the start of the League One season, ongoing delays have meant the Rams have been unable to start their preparations for the 2022/23 campaign.

The Verdict

With a third takeover attempt having now fallen through, the EFL have a responsibility to play a more active role in ensuring that a new owner is found and that they are capable of taking the club forward.

It seems they’re set to do that now and hopefully that can help the administrators find accelerate the process.

Kirchner’s bid falling through is another frustrating blow for the club and its fans but you’d hope that with the other parties interested, another deal can be agreed soon.

At this point, most fans would just take having a club at the start of the 2022/23 League One season but the off-field issues that have plagued them in recent months have made preparations for the upcoming campaign impossible.