EFL Preview: Millwall v Preston, Huddersfield v Derby, Doncaster v Rotherham, Colchester v Rochdale (watch)

Millwall are hoping to pick up another home victory in the Championship tonight against Preston North End. 

A win over West Bromwich Albion at the New Den over the weekend will have heightened the belief of Gary Rowett’s side.

However, they take on a Preston side with a spring in their step, with Emil Riis full of confidence after a stunning volley over the weekend.

That game headlines this afternoon’s EFL Preview on FLW TV.

League One action including Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic v Oxford United also get the FLW TV treatment.

Tonight’s game between Colchester United and Rochdale gets some analysis.

There’s tomorrow’s Championship fixtures on the agenda, too, including Derby County’s trip to Huddersfield Town and Barnsley hosting Cardiff City at Oakwell.

Check out the full FLW TV Midweek Preview by following the YouTube link below:

