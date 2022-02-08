EFL Preview: Fulham in action, Steve Bruce’s first West Brom fixture, Sheffield Wednesday host Wigan & more (watch)

Fulham are looking to cash-in on a lot of their Championship promotion rivals facing each other this midweek, by beating Millwall when they visit Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva’s side have been flying recently and the sensible money suggests that they will once again be gracing the Premier League in 2022/23.

Tonight, they take on Millwall in the Championship, looking to surge further ahead of the chasing-pack, a lot of whom are in action against each other over the next two days.

Blackburn Rovers, who sit second, play Nottingham Forest, whilst West Brom take on Sheffield United in what will be Steve Bruce’s first fixture in charge of the Baggies.

They are the three Championship games getting the FLW TV treatment during the Midweek Preview, whilst action from League One and League Two is on the agenda.

Managerless Sunderland face Cheltenham Town, whilst Sheffield Wednesday are looking to continue their fine form at Hillsborough against Wigan Athletic.

Down in League Two, Northampton Town host Newport County, as fourth takes on fifth in another heavyweight clash.

