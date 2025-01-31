With many EFL teams now boosting their teams with some January signings, things could change for some clubs.

Hull City are a key example, with Ruben Selles’ side making some very smart additions during this window.

The likes of Joe Gelhardt and Kyle Joseph should be able to make a difference for them, as well as Eliot Matazo, who could turn out to be an excellent addition in the long term.

Looking at the EFL in general though, we are looking ahead to some of the most mouth-watering February ties in the Championship, League One and League Two.

For all the latest live odds, head to online betting site Betway.

Championship

Middlesbrough v Sunderland - Monday 3rd February (8pm)

Middlesbrough will be keen to be as consistent as possible between now and the end of the season to maximise their chances of securing a top-six finish at the end of the season.

Morgan Whittaker may be a key man to look out for in this clash, with the winger likely to be keen to make a good early impression at the Riverside.

A player of his calibre could make a real difference in what could be a crucial derby for both teams.

Sunderland are another team in the promotion mix, but have dropped points in recent times.

Wilson Isidor has been a key man for the Black Cats this season and they need him to be on top form for this clash at the Riverside.

He can strike at big times, even with his poor performance away at Burnley in mind.

And with this, many football betting companies will be backing him to get on the scoresheet in this clash.

Middlesbrough v Sunderland (Last five meetings) Date Score 5th September 2022 Middlesbrough 1-0 Sunderland 22nd January 2023 Sunderland 2-0 Middlesbrough 7th October 2023 Sunderland 0-4 Middlesbrough 4th February 2024 Middlesbrough 1-1 Sunderland 21st September 2024 Sunderland 1-0 Middlesbrough

Luton Town v Plymouth Argyle - Wednesday 19th February (7:45pm)

At the start of the season, very few people would have expected Luton Town to be in the relegation zone.

They may not have accrued anywhere near enough points in the Premier League last season, but they should have been promotion contenders this season.

January signing Isaiah Jones, having left Boro, will be keen to stay in the second tier and with this in mind, he won’t be short of motivation to perform well.

Matt Bloomfield’s side desperately need some points on the board, so they need to win three points at Kenilworth Road.

Miron Muslic will also be keen to get some points on the board at Plymouth Argyle.

The Pilgrims have been very poor for much of the season, and in the absence of Whittaker, other attackers like Ryan Hardie will need to step up to the plate.

Sheffield United v Leeds United - Monday 24th February (8pm)

This has the potential to be one of the best games of the season.

Sheffield United have been formidable for much of the campaign, but have slipped up a few times, suffering a 3-0 home loss against Hull during the latter stages of January.

Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon are two players to watch out for, considering the quality they have. Both could prove to be very shrewd winter window additions.

A win for Leeds United at Bramall Lane could take them a step closer to the title.

There’s still plenty of football left to be played, and lots can change, but the Whites are strong contenders and they may only get stronger in the final few months of the campaign.

Keep an eye on Manor Solomon, who has been in and amongst the goals recently.

League One

Leyton Orient v Stockport County - Saturday 1st February (3pm)

This could be a very interesting tie - and it could end up being key in the top-six race.

Stockport County could have folded completely after the departure of Louie Barry, but they are continuing to do well, with Macauley Southam-Hales scoring a couple in recent times.

He’s a threat that Leyton Orient need to keep a very close eye on, or they could come unstuck.

Orient started the season fairly poorly, but Richie Wellens has been able to get his team back on track, and they haven’t looked back since then.

Plenty of players have played well for them in recent times. Dilan Markanday could be a threat - and important first-teamers like Jack Currie have also performed very well.

Barnsley v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 15th February (3pm)

Barnsley have slipped up a couple of times recently - and that will frustrate them - because they have the ability to solidify their place in the play-offs.

Davis Keillor-Dunn could be an important player in this Yorkshire derby, considering how much of an asset he's been up front at times this season.

The Tykes' decision to sign him in the summer has paid off, but he needs to keep performing on the pitch if he's to retain his status as a key man for Darrell Clarke's side.

Huddersfield Town will be their opponents on Saturday 15th - and they could prove to be very tough opponents.

Signing the likes of Joe Taylor and Dion Charles this month, the Terriers’ owner Kevin Nagle certainly means business, and he will hope Michael Duff can get results on the pitch to guide the team back to the second tier at the first time of asking.

It will be interesting to see which team the sports betting companies back in this tie, considering this looks to be a very tight match with little to separate the two teams.

Related Huddersfield Town urged to sign a player with "pace" after losing first team ace FLW's Huddersfield Town fan pundit has given his verdict on whether the club should seek a replacement for Michal Helik this January

League Two

AFC Wimbledon v Bradford City - Saturday 1st February (3pm)

There are a couple of exciting League Two promotion clashes during the month of February - and one of them comes right at the start.

AFC Wimbledon may be without Romaine Sawyers, but Matty Stevens is still at the club.

If he can keep scoring at a decent rate, that could make all the difference in the race for a top-three or top-seven spot.

They will be frustrated not to have won all three points against arch-rivals MK Dons, but they did manage to pick up a point away from home, so it wasn’t a bad result for them in the end.

Bradford City have done well enough in recent times to climb into the promotion mix, but it remains to be seen whether they can stay there.

Andy Cook’s ACL injury is a crushing blow for them, considering he was still a regular scorer, so other attackers including Calum Kavanagh will need to step up in his place.

Port Vale v Notts County - Thursday 13th February (8pm)

Port Vale and Notts County are both solid competitors for promotion at the end of the season.

But even before 13th February, things could change, so it will be interesting to see where the pair are when they meet at Vale Park.

Darren Moore will be keen to have another promotion on his CV, but the race for a top-three spot remains very tight.

A top-seven spot could still give the Valiants a decent chance of winning promotion though, with Moore winning the play-offs with Sheffield Wednesday before.

County, meanwhile, could benefit from the experience of Jodi Jones and David McGoldrick to guide themselves to promotion.

They certainly have some of the players needed to secure a top-three spot, but it remains to be seen whether they take advantage of it.

For all the latest live odds, head to online betting site Betway.