EFL Preview: Derby County v Peterborough United, Luton Town v West Brom, Sunderland v MK Dons & more (watch)

Derby County and Peterborough United face each other this weekend in a hugely important fixture at the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship.

Wayne Rooney’s side have battled back from a 21-point deduction and could move level on points with Posh if they win tomorrow at Pride Park, giving their survival hopes a massive boost in the process.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Fulham take on Huddersfield Town at Craven Cottage, with the visitors looking to avenge a 5-1 defeat Fulham inflicted on them earlier in the season.

Steve Bruce, meanwhile, is looking for his first win and first goal since he took charge of West Brom. They travel to Kenilworth Road to face a Luton Town side in-form on home soil.

The top-two meet tonight (weather permitting) in League One, as Rotherham United host Wigan Athletic in South Yorkshire, whilst fourth hosts third tomorrow, as Alex Neil leads Sunderland into battle with MK Dons at the Stadium of Light.

League Two’s standout game involves league leaders, Forest Green Rovers, who host Walsall tomorrow, as Michael Flynn makes his return to management with The Saddlers.

Check out FLW TV’s Weekend Preview in full over on YouTube: