EFL Preview: Can Millwall pile more pressure on Ismael at West Brom? Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich Town + Tranmere Rovers v Forest Green Rovers (watch)

West Bromwich Albion’s recent dip in form has piled the pressure on Valerien Ismael at the Hawthorns.

This weekend, they travel to London to take on Millwall at the New Den, with Ismael knowing that three points will be a must to keep the fans off his back in the coming weeks.

That game headlines FLW TV’s Weekend Preview this afternoon, with plenty more action also going under the microscope.

Middlesbrough are looking for a return to winning ways against Coventry City, which won’t be easy given the Sky Blues’ recent form in the Championship.

Down in League One, two of the division’s big guns lock horns in Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town, as the pair look to keep the pressure on the top-six.

Two of that top-six are also playing each other, with Wycombe Wanderers hosting MK Dons.

Those two games get the FLW TV treatment, as does Northampton Town v Salford City in League Two, as well as Tranmere Rovers v Forest Green Rovers – the top-two at this stage.

