EFL Preview: Bristol City v Cardiff City, Nottingham Forest v Derby County, Sunderland v Portsmouth & more (watch)

Nottingham Forest versus Derby County headlines the EFL action this weekend, with the East Midlands Derby sure to throw up plenty of headlines.

Steve Cooper has had a fine start to 2022 with Forest, whilst Wayne Rooney has Derby fighting at the bottom of the table amid off-field chaos.

Elsewhere, there’s the Severnside Derby between Bristol City and Cardiff City in the Championship, as well as Coventry City v Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough.

Those four games go under the spotlight on FLW TV’s Weekend Preview, whilst there’s League One and League Two action on the agenda, too.

Oxford United v Sheffield Wednesday sees two play-off hopefuls locking horns, whilst Sunderland and Portsmouth continue their long-running feud in the third-tier.

Finally, there’s Sutton United v Northampton Town in League Two, as well as Leyton Orient v Port Vale, with the former back in league action for the first time since December 18th.

Check out FLW TV’s full Weekend Preview over on YouTube: