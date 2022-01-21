Do Not Sell My Personal Information
EFL Preview: Bristol City v Cardiff City, Nottingham Forest v Derby County, Sunderland v Portsmouth & more (watch)

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Nottingham Forest versus Derby County headlines the EFL action this weekend, with the East Midlands Derby sure to throw up plenty of headlines. 

Steve Cooper has had a fine start to 2022 with Forest, whilst Wayne Rooney has Derby fighting at the bottom of the table amid off-field chaos.

Elsewhere, there’s the Severnside Derby between Bristol City and Cardiff City in the Championship, as well as Coventry City v Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough.

Those four games go under the spotlight on FLW TV’s Weekend Preview, whilst there’s League One and League Two action on the agenda, too.

Oxford United v Sheffield Wednesday sees two play-off hopefuls locking horns, whilst Sunderland and Portsmouth continue their long-running feud in the third-tier.

Finally, there’s Sutton United v Northampton Town in League Two, as well as Leyton Orient v Port Vale, with the former back in league action for the first time since December 18th.

Check out FLW TV’s full Weekend Preview over on YouTube:


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

