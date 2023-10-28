Highlights Angus Gunn, the Norwich City goalkeeper, has played every game for Scotland in the qualifying campaign for EURO 2024 and will be their starting goalkeeper in the tournament.

Daniel James, the Leeds United winger, will be vital for Wales in their remaining qualification games as they try to secure a spot in EURO 2024.

The Sunderland striker, Nazariy Rusyn, earned his first international call-up to Ukraine and will look to continue his fine form in EURO 2024 if Ukraine qualifies for the tournament.

Players from many nations across the world ply their trade in the EFL Championship, with a heavy contingent of the player base coming from Europe.

EURO 2024 kicks off in Germany in June 2024, where it will host the best talent from across the continent.

Football League World has examined which EFL Championship stars could feature at the competition.

Angus Gunn

Club: Norwich City Country: Scotland

The Norwich City goalkeeper has been integral to the Scottish qualifying campaign for EURO 2024, as he has played every game thus far as they secured their place in the competition in October 2023 following Spain’s victory over Norway.

Angus Gunn only made his Scottish debut at the start of the EURO 2024 qualifying campaign with their first game against Cyprus, having previously represented England at underage level.

Gunn will be the starting goalkeeper for the Scottish as they enter their second EURO campaign in a row, the first time they have done this since 1996, hoping to reach the knockout stages for the first time in the nation’s history.

Daniel James

Club: Leeds United Country: Wales

The Welsh winger broke onto the scene with Swansea City in 2018 in the Championship, and his performances earned him a call-up to international level. His debut was against Albania under then-manager Ryan Giggs.

Wales have yet to qualify for the tournament, but they sit second in their qualification group with two games left to play. Daniel James will be vital in these last games to ensure they qualify, as Croatia’s struggles put the British nation in a great position to qualify.

The Leeds United winger has featured at the last two international tournaments with the Welsh, and as a more senior figure in the Wales team, he will be looking to leave a mark on EURO 2024, the way Gareth Bale did in 2016.

Nazariy Rusyn

Club: Sunderland Country: Ukraine

The Sunderland striker earned his first international call-up to Ukraine in October 2023 as the Eastern European nation moved into a strong position to appear at EURO 2024.

Nazariy Rusyn moved to the club in the summer of 2023, following an impressive showing in his fledgling career thus far with Dynamo Kyiv and Zorya Luhansk.

Should Rusyn continue his fine form shown throughout his career, and if Ukraine book their ticket to Germany, then the 24-year-old will light up the competition.

Yunus Akgun

Club: Leicester City (on loan from Galatasaray) Country: Turkey

Having initially made his international debut in the Nations League against the Faroe Islands in June 2022, the Leicester City winger has been a sporadic player thus far in Turkey’s qualifying campaign. However, the 23-year-old has chipped in with one goal in his two appearances in the qualifiers.

Yunus Akgun will believe that a strong season with the Foxes will provide him the stepping stone to becoming a bigger part of the international set-up for the competition in Germany, with the talent he has displayed thus far in his career helping the Turkish have a better EURO campaign after their embarrassing performance in EURO 2020.

Ethan Ampadu

Club: Leeds United Country: Wales

Ethan Ampadu finally left Chelsea after six years in the summer, having spent four of those years on loan at various clubs, to join Leeds.

Ampadu is in the same position as James as they look to ensure that their nation qualifies for the competition in Germany. However, the undoubtedly talented defensive player will be determined to atone for his perceived poor performance at Wales’ last international tournament in Qatar. The player is extremely gifted but has yet to demonstrate that on the biggest stage. EURO 2024 is the perfect place to announce himself as a world-class talent to the rest of Europe.

Lyndon Dykes

Club: QPR Country: Scotland

The Queens Park Rangers striker has been the go-to forward for Steve Clarke in the qualifiers thus far with Scotland. Lyndon Dykes has featured in every game so far for the British nation, scoring one goal as they booked their ticket to Germany in October 2023.

The Australian-born Scottish international made his international debut against Israel in the Nations League in September 2020, and he has never looked back. Dykes was part of the Scottish squad to play at EURO 2020, featuring in all three games of the competition as the country crashed out at the group stage. The 28-year-old striker will look for a better campaign in Germany.

Dimitris Giannoulis

Club: Norwich City Country: Greece

The Norwich City defender has been an important part of his club side since joining in January 2021, playing for the team in the Premier League and Championship. The Greek international earned his first call-up in May 2018 as Greece drew with Saudi Arabia in a friendly.

Greece will not qualify for EURO 2024 through automatic qualification, but they secured a play-off spot after an impressive Nations League performance, winning the group. Dimitris Giannoulis will be vital as they prepare for this fixture, with the player hopeful that should Greece qualify, he will be able to light up the competition in Germany.

Manolis Siopis

Club: Cardiff City Country: Greece

The Greek striker has featured in six games in their qualification campaign. Manolis Siopis helped get Greece off to a great start to this qualification as he scored against Gibraltar in their 3-0 victory.

Similar to Giannoulis, Siopis will be imperative in the play-off for Greece as they look to qualify for their first EUROs since 2012, while the 29-year-old will dream about starring at the tournament and achieving the unlikely dream once again for the nation and winning their second European Championships.

Wilfried Gnonto

Club: Leeds United Country: Italy

The Leeds forward has become a staple at the Yorkshire club since joining from FC Zürich in September 2022. This transfer happened shortly after he received his international debut with Italy in a Nations League game against Germany, providing an assist in the game as he came off the bench.

Italy will look to qualify for EURO 2024 after missing out on competing in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as the nation also looks to defend its EURO 2020 title.

Wilfried Gnonto has featured four times in the Italian qualifying campaign, and his dynamic, explosive dribbling will be vital in EURO 2024.

Gavin Bazunu

Club: Southampton Country: Republic of Ireland

The Irish goalkeeper is the number one for both Southampton and Ireland. Southampton will need Gavin Bazunu in fine form as they look to return to the Premier League after suffering relegation in 2023.

Yet the more pressing concern will be the EUROs in Germany for the Irish goalkeeper. The qualification campaign for the Irish has been horrendous, yet, due to the play-off system, there is still a faint hope of qualification for EURO 2024.

Ireland have not qualified for an international tournament since 2016, but should they manage it, the 21-year-old keeper will be imperative to the Irish having any chance of success in Germany.