EFL player’s stance on Celtic move clarified following Ange Postecoglou transfer comments

Sheffield United defender George Baldock is aware of Celtic’s interest in him but, similar to Blades teammate Aaron Ramsdale, he appears unlikely to force a move before the end of the window, according to the Sheffield Star.

Baldock is said to be a player that has been on the radar of the Scottish giants for some time but following United’s relegation and the arrival of new boss Ange Postecoglou it seems they feel now is the right time to move for him.

Postecoglou has endured a difficult start to life at Celtic Park, being knocked out of the Champions League before losing to Hearts last weekend, and he claimed recently that “everyone at the club” are “doing everything they can to conclude deals”.

The Sheffield Star has reported that the Bhoys are willing to pay £5 million for Baldock but with three years still left on the defender’s deal that may not be enough to prize him away from Bramall Lane.

It is understood that, similarly to Arsenal-target Ramsdale, the 28-year-old looks unlikely to force a move away from the club this summer.

The right-back has made 139 appearances for United since joining from MK Dons in 2017.

The Verdict

This looks like good news for the Blades as it seems Baldock is not going to create a difficult situation for them despite the interest from Celtic.

It makes sense that the Scottish club would look to swoop for the defender now given they’re rebuilding and United have just been relegated but you’d imagine they’ll have to increase their offer beyond £5 million to do that.

This close to the season and with three years left on his deal, it’s just not worth Slavisa Jokanovic losing a reliable player for that sort of fee.