EFL player’s focus revealed amid Spurs and West Ham interest

Wales defender Joe Rodon is firmly focussed on the upcoming international friendly against England despite reports linking him to Tottenham and West Ham United, according to Swansea City teammate Connor Roberts.

The 22-year-old could be set to leave the Swans before the 16th of October deadline for domestic transfers, with Spurs and West Ham touted with an interest (Sky Sports Transfer Centre (06/10, 09:01),.

It is understood that Swansea are expecting a bid from Tottenham for the centre-back but that the two clubs’ valuations of the player are far apart.

Rodon could be named in the starting XI for Wales when they take on England on Thursday evening and Roberts has told BBC Sport that his Wales and Swansea teammate remains fully focussed on that game.

He explained: “Ever since he came into the Swansea and Wales set-up, he has been touted about.

“I don’t want him to go anywhere.

“I was with him on deadline day [Monday] and chilling with him. I was asking what the crack is.

“At the moment he was just thinking about the next game we are playing England for Wales on Thursday and that is all that is in his head.”

When fit, Rodon has been a mainstay in the Swansea side since he broke through in 2018/19.

This season has been no different with the 22-year-old playing as part of a back three alongside two other impressive young defenders in Ben Cabango and Marc Guehi.

Whether Steve Cooper will lose one of his young back three remains unclear but with reports indicating that the Swans value Rodon at £18 million-plus and Spurs see his value as £7 million, it appears there is still a little way to go in negotiations.

The Verdict

This is an interesting bit of insight from Roberts and may leave Swansea fans hopeful that they could hold onto their man.

The 22-year-old is painted as a very level-headed character here and it seems he’s not distracted by the speculation, which is good news for the Swans.

With nine days left until the domestic deadline and two top-flight teams linked, it looks as though the Championship club will have a battle on their hands to keep him.

That said, with two years remaining on his deal, you’d imagine that Spurs’ valuation of the player is going to have to be adjusted if they want to get a deal done this summer.