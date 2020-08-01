EFL player wanted by Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Leeds United shares ‘suggestive’ social media post

QPR’s Bright Osayi-Samuel posted an image aboard a plane yesterday, amid ongoing rumours of a potential Premier League move.

The 22-year-old has not long capped his third season at QPR and already the transfer rumours are flying in. His progressive form last season saw a number of clubs move for him in January but to no avail.

Burnley and West Brom were the two clubs lining-up a move for the winger then, and now there’s a host of clubs after him – all of Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Leicester City in the Premier League, with West Brom retaining an interest, and Fulham keen too.

Last night, Osayi-Samuel posted this on Instagram:

It comes after Osayi-Samuel’s move to Club Brugge broke down earlier in the month – he was tipped to sign for the Belgian side, but for Premier League interest arriving late to spoil the move.

Needless to say that the image garnered a controversial response from fans. Aboard a plane, the image strongly suggests that Osayi-Samuel is on his way somewhere – but where?

Fans can only speculate at this time and for all they know, the image could just be as simple as that.

Can you name the mascot of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

The verdict

The post is very suggestive from Osayi-Samuel. With the amount of speculation surrounding him at the moment, maybe posting a picture like this isn’t the best idea from the QPR man.

It was always going to spark a response from fans of the clubs pursing him and as the rumours build, the only thing that seems guaranteed is that he won’t be a QPR player for much longer.