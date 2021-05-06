EFL player tipped as upgrade for Tottenham as transfer battle with Arsenal and West Ham looms

Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that in-demand Norwich City defender Max Aarons is a big upgrade on Tottenham right-backs Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty.

Aarons has been linked with a move away from Carrow Road in the last few windows but remained with the Canaries and has helped them secure promotion as Championship title winners this term.

A host of Premier League clubs have been linked with the 21-year-old ahead of the upcoming window, including the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, and West Ham United, with Norwich understood to be open to letting him leave for £30 million.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor has heaped praise on Aarons and suggested Spurs will be determined to win the race for him this summer.

Asked if he was a big update on Aurier and Doherty, he said: “100 percent, he’s just got that speed.

“I’ve been disappointed that Doherty hasn’t played so much but I do think Doherty’s more of a wing-back than a right-back. He’s not the best at defending, he’s better going forward.

“If you had a super-strong right-sided centre-back of a three then you could let Doherty fly forward but Spurs haven’t got that.

“For me, Max Aarons is the perfect right-back. Up and down. He can defend, he’s quick.

“I’m sure that’s one Spurs will be hoping to get over the line.”

Aarons already has experience at Premier League level, having featured 36 times for the Canaries during the 2019/20 campaign.

It looks set to be an interesting summer in north London, with Spurs still yet to appoint a replacement for Jose Mourinho and rumours swirling about the future of talisman Harry Kane.

The Verdict

It’s hard to argue with Agbonlahor here.

Right-back has been a problem position for Spurs this season and landing Aarons could well be the answer.

The 21-year-old clearly has a bright future but he’s a very good player already, offering quality defensively and going forward.

Winning the race for the Norwich man may not be easy, with so many Premier League clubs linked already, and it may end up costing more than the £30 million asking price.