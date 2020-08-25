EFL player targetted by Leeds United sends Kalvin Phillips message

Reported Leeds United target Lewis Cook has taken to Instagram to congratulate Kalvin Phillips after he was included in the England squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.

England will face Iceland on Saturday the 5th of September and then Denmark the following Tuesday, and Gareth Southgate announced his 24-man squad for those games this afternoon.

Included in the squad is Phillips, who has earned his first international call up after helping Leeds win the Championship and end their 16-year absence from the Premier League.

The defensive midfielder has been an integral figure for the Whites over the past few seasons and taken a real step up under Marcelo Bielsa.

Following the announcement, Cook – who came through the Leeds academy with Phillips – took to Instagram to send a congratulatory message to his former teammate.

The Bournemouth midfielder made the switch from Elland Road to the Vitality Stadium in a deal worth up to £10 million in 2016.

However, recent reports have suggested he could be set to move back to his boyhood club.

According to Football Insider, Leeds are keen on the midfielder but the Cherries are prepared to be strong in negotiations and have slapped a £15 million asking price on Cook.

The Verdict

Phillips is well-deserving of this opportunity, particularly with Jordan Henderson missing and England short on top-quality holding midfielders.

This is likely just a congratulatory message from a former teammate but it is certainly made more interesting by the recent links between Cook and Leeds.

You’d imagine it may be innocent enough but with Leeds relegated and Bournemouth promoted, the 23-year-old may be hoping for a move.