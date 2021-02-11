EFL player ‘shortlisted’ by European powerhouse amid reported Man United transfer talks

Max Aarons is attracting interest from yet another European giant, with the most recent Champions League winners Bayern Munich putting him on their summer transfer shortlist, according to Christian Falk of BILD.

It’s not the first massive outfit that Aarons has been linked to this week, with Manchester United reportedly opening transfer talks with Norwich City for the 21-year-old, according to Italian publication CalcioMercato.

That is because Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to get rid of Diogo Dalot on a permanent deal at the end of the season, and Aarons has been targeted as well as Kieran Trippier as potential competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Bayern’s apparent interest could be game-changing for Aarons though, and it’s not just him from the Championship that the German giants are looking at.

The reputable Falk also states that Reading left-back Omar Richards is also of interest, with a lot of talk in the previous window that a pre-contract arrangement was being discussed for the 22-year-old.

As far as anyone is aware, that hasn’t happened yet but he remains a player of interest on the left-hand side – Aarons though is a target for both the left and right-back positions.

Hansi Flick already has a talented young right-back in Benjamin Pavard, but he clearly wants to strengthen the position even further, and Aarons is equally adept at playing on the other side of the field as well.

It’s unclear if Norwich are willing to let Aarons go in the summer – if they regain their Premier League spot they will be in a much better position financially to keep the youngster around, but a failure to win promotion would see Aarons almost certainly depart.

The Verdict

A move to the current champions of Europe would surely tempt Aarons, and you only have to look at the success rate of English youngsters going over to Germany to see that it would be a good move.

Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham have been doing brilliant things for Borussia Dortmund, Demarai Gray is looking to make an impact at Bayer Leverkusen and England youth international Jamal Musiala left Chelsea in 2019 to go to Bayern and he’s already getting first-team opportunities at the age of 17.

If it came to a tug of war between Bayern and Man Utd, it would be interesting to see who came out on top considering both have the required finances to make a big enough bid to tempt Norwich to sell, and with other clubs including Tottenham showing an interest, the EFL’s top right-back could have a huge summer ahead of him.