EFL player set to be the subject of six-figure Celtic bid

Charlton Athletic left-sided player Alfie Doughty is set to be the subject of a six-figure bid from Celtic as the Scottish Champions look to solve their left-back issue.

Doughty has reportedly been on the radar of Celtic for large parts of the summer already, with Lee Bowyer confirming a first bid has been knocked back.

Now, Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (15/09, 12:37) has confirmed that there’s an £800,000 bid being readied by Celtic, which could rise, with further incentives for Charlton to consider.

The 20-year-old has the ability to play at left-back and also in a more advanced position, with Bowyer using him in the latter during Saturday’s 2-0 win over Crewe.

Doughty bagged a goal in that victory on the opening day of the League One season, taking his tally for the club to three in 30 league appearances.

Last season in the Championship, the youngster made 29 appearances, which brought two goals and a further four assists.

Ultimately, despite the promising form of players like Doughty, Charlton couldn’t avoid relegation from the Championship and their fate was sealed as they lost 4-0 to Leeds United on the final day of the season.

The Verdict

Doughty is a talent, there’s no denying it.

Over the course of the last 12 months he’s really drilled that home, impressing in the Championship and starting the League One campaign in a positive fashion.

Whether Charlton accept this bid from Celtic remains to be seen, but even if they don’t, the Scottish Champions might still be encouraged to go after him again.

It’s a tough situation for Charlton and, as we so often see, off-field turmoil leads to these types of exits.

