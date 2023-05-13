It appears that yet another major Premier League club is set to delve into the EFL to sign a young talent, and this time it's AFC Wimbledon who are set to be the victims.

According to Fabrizio Romano, teenage goalkeeper Spike Brits is on the verge of signing a contract with Premier League champions Manchester City.

Brits has passed a medical with the club and all that is left is to sign the contracts to make him an official Citizen, which will in turn end his association with his boyhood club.

Per a report from the London News back in February, a host of clubs were chasing the signature of Brits, including Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, but it is Pep Guardiola's side that have won the race for his signature and he is set to enter their developmental ranks.

Who is Spike Brits?

Brits is a 15-year-old goalkeeper who according to an article by the club in 2013 was a fan as a child, and he ended up joining the academy.

His performances for the Dons' academy setup saw him called up to the England under-16's squad back in October and he started against Belgium, and two months later added to his appearances against Turkey.

Brits hasn't made an appearance for the AFC Wimbledon first-team yet - goalkeepers rarely do at such a young age - but he has been training at times with first-team stoppers Nik Tzanev and Nathan Broome.

His performances at youth level clearly haven't gone unnoticed though, and when he started to appear for England it would've been somewhat inevitable that he would move on to a bigger club.

How much will AFC Wimbledon make from Spike Brits to Man City?

The Dons have been in this position before when the likes of Will Mannion and Matthew Cox departed for Hull City and Brentford respectively, but at the ages of 18 and 19 the club were entitled to somewhat of a fee for either.

It could be different for Brits though as he won't have even started a scholarship with the club yet, which he would have started next season if he remained at the club before inevitably turning professional.

You'd imagine that City would have to pay some kind of training compensation for Brits though, but it won't be much in the grand scheme of things as yet another big club plucks a young talent from the lower reaches of the EFL.