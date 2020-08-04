EFL player open to ‘massive’ Celtic move after reported interest from the club

Wigan Athletic goalkeeper David Marshall has revealed he would be open to rejoining Celtic and that the move would be “a massive thing for him” after he was linked with a return to Parkhead earlier this summer.

The 35-year-old shot-stopper could be on the move in the current window after the Latics went into administration and were relegated from the Championship in the 2019/20 campaign.

It was reported by the Daily Mail in June that Marshall had emerged as a target for the Hoops, with Craig Gordon and Fraser Forster both no longer at the club.

Celtic have since landed Greek goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas but, speaking to the Scottish Sun, the Wigan shot-stopper has suggested that he would still be open to rejoining the Glasgow club.

Pressed on whether a move back to Celtic would interest him, the Scotland international said: “Of course it would. I think it would interest any player.

“But to a Celtic fan growing up, and someone who played there as a youngster coming through, it would be a massive thing for me.

“I’ll just need to see how it all pans out.

“I haven’t heard anything from Celtic, but I’ll always have that affinity with them and it would be great if it happens.”

He added: “With Craig and big Fraser leaving Celtic, there was talk of me going there.

“The administration at Wigan happened and people were putting two and two together.

“Celtic have obviously now signed the boy Barkas from Greece, losing two keepers and bringing one in.

“I don’t know if they’re looking for another one.”

Marshall came through the Celtic academy and began his professional career with the Hoops – making 28 appearances before leaving to join Norwich City in 2007.

The 35-year-old still has a year left on his current deal with Wigan but given their current circumstances, you feel he would be easy to prize away from the North West club.

The Verdict

Marshall had an impressive season at Wigan and his performances would have helped them secure a 13th-place finish, had it not been for the 12-point deduction due to their administration.

It seems as though the Scotsman remains open to a move to Celtic despite the arrival of Barkas – who joined for a reported £4.5 million.

It looks as. though the 35-year-old will be on the move this summer, which is a blow for Wigan but certainly understandable as he showed last term he has the quality to be playing above League One level.