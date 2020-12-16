EFL player makes Leeds United admission after big contract update

Crawley Town new boy, Mark Wright, has been discussing the possibility of taking on Leeds United in the FA Cup in 2021.

Leeds have been dealt a potential banana skin tie in the FA Cup’s third-round, with Marcelo Bielsa’s Premier League outfit heading to Crawley in early January.

That day, Leeds could potentially come up against Wright, with the reality TV star recently agreeing a non-contract with the League Two club.

Speaking to Sky Sports (as quoted in the Yorkshire Evening Post), Wright said: “I’m hoping to be part of the side or part of the squad by then.

“I’m so happy and grateful to be around it. If I was to start or be on the bench or just be in the squad it would be a great moment.

“Leeds are a Premier League side. My greatest memory of me against Leeds was the quarter-finals as a youth team player and I scored the winning goal. “It was the 88th minute at Leeds’ training ground. “If I can recreate that in the FA Cup and take us through to the next round it would be a special moment. People will dream. I will dream.” Despite Crawley currently plying their trade in the EFL’s bottom tier and Leeds rubbing shoulders with the country’s elite in the Premier League, there’s a chance for John Yems’ side to spring a surprise. Bielsa has never taken Leeds past the third-round of the FA Cup, with Queens Park Rangers and Arsenal getting the better of them in the two previous years. The Verdict There are fixtures between now and then, but there’s no denying that Crawley’s clash with Leeds is going to be a massive occasion. Already focus is drifting there and Wright, like everyone else, will be dreaming of claiming a Premier League scalp. It’s the way it goes and all part of Crawley piling the pressure on Leeds heading into January. You can’t imagine that it’s a tie Leeds will be looking forward to. Thoughts? Let us know!