EFL player issues hilarious response amid Chelsea and Everton transfer links

It has previously been reported by the Daily Mail that Chelsea and Everton are lining up a move for Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Foster made 38 appearances for Watford last season, but his efforts were unable to stop the Hornets from being relegated into the Championship.

The Daily Mail had previously claimed that both Everton and Chelsea were interested in landing his signature, with the Blues looking at him as a potential replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga, whilst the Toffees were keen on signing him to challenge Jordan Pickford for his starting spot.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Football Daily), Foster poured cold water on any potential move to either Chelsea or Everton, by claiming that it must be a slow news day.

“Even my kids chuckled, saying dad have you see that, it must be a slow news day, there’s no truth in that!”

Watford host Middlesbrough in the first match of the 2020/21 Championship season on Friday, with the Hornets looking to get off to the perfect start to life back in the second-tier of English football.

The Verdict:

I’m not surprised to hear that there isn’t much truth in these rumours!

Foster did impress me in the Premier League with Watford last season, but I really don’t think his performances would warrant a move to either Everton or Chelsea.

There isn’t a chance that he’d be a regular starter at either club as well, as they both have better options available to them between the posts.

It’ll be interesting to see whether he’ll remain at Watford or not this season, as I wouldn’t be surprised to see other clubs register their interest in landing his signature before the transfer window closes.