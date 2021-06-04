EFL player hands Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland boost with Rangers comments

In-demand Morecambe forward Carlos Mendes Gomes has played down links to Rangers.

The 22-year-old turned heads as he helped the Shrimps win the League Two play-off final at Wembley last month and secure promotion to the third tier for the first time in their history – scoring 16 goals and adding five assists in what was, without doubt, the best season of his career to date.

Morecambe have triggered a 12-month extension in Gomes’ contract meaning he remains at the club until at least next summer but there is still plenty of interest.

Sources have informed Football League World that Sunderland are keen, while Rangers, Brentford, Swansea City, Millwall, and Rotherham United have also been linked.

The forward was pressed on his links to the Ibrox outfit recently and dismissed them as little more than transfer talk.

Speaking to the Daily Record, he said: “The Rangers thing is a rumour. And at the moment, it is just that, a rumour.

“Morecambe have just given me the happiest day of my career. That day at Wembley will be something I will be able to tell my grandchildren.”

The Shrimps are in a strange position at the moment as they’re preparing for their first season in League One but have just seen manager Derek Adams leave to join Bradford City.

Can you name the Sunderland player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Which player was carded the most for Sunderland in the 2005/06 season? Steven Caldwell Julio Arca Gary Breen Dean Whitehead

The Verdict

This looks like a boost for Wednesday, Sunderland, and the rest of the chasing clubs as it seems the links to Rangers are just links and nothing more at the moment.

The exit of Adams does not seem to have pushed Gomes closer to the exit door but you feel he could still leave the club this summer.

With his contract set to expire in 2022, Morecambe risk losing him for near to nothing next summer meaning that they will surely consider significant bids unless the forward pens a new deal.

There’s a fair bit of interest in the 22-year-old, so this looks like a transfer saga that’s not going to go away.