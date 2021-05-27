EFL player drops significant transfer hint with Everton, Wolves, and West Ham set to strike

Bournemouth forward Arnaut Danjuma has told Voetbal Primeur that he doesn’t see himself “playing in the Championship for another year” amid interest from the likes of Everton, Wolves, and West Ham United.

The 24-year-old was one of the most exciting attackers in the Championship last season – scoring 17 times and adding eight assists as he helped the Cherries qualify for the play-offs.

Danjuma’s 2020/21 form has caught the eye in the top tier, with sources recently informing Football League World that Everton, Wolves, West Ham, Brighton, and Southampton have all now registered a strong interest in the Dutchman.

Defeat to Brentford last weekend meant Bournemouth are facing another season in the Championship, with the Premier League clubs interested understood to be keen to capitalise on that.

Speaking to Voetbal Primeur in a recent interview, Danjuma dropped a significant hint concerning his future and revealed that he may have played his last EFL game.

“I have never hidden the fact that I am ambitious,” explained the Cherries forward.

“If something good comes up, I will always consider it. I want to play as high as possible. If I’m honest, I don’t see myself playing in the Championship for another year…”

The 24-year-old signed from Club Brugge in 2019 for more than £14 million and with his contract set to run until 2024, you feel Bournemouth would be well placed to demand more than that should teams come calling this summer.

Can you name the AFC Bournemouth player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 2020/21 Philip Billing Jefferson Lerma Diego Rico Lloyd Kelly

The Verdict

Bournemouth did well to keep hold of Danjuma for one season in the Championship but it seems as though he is reluctant to play another.

There are some big clubs circling the Dutch forward at the moment and this transfer hint suggests he plans on securing a move to the Premier League.

That would be deserved and could give the Cherries the financial boost they need after missing out on promotion.