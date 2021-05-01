EFL player drops hint about summer transfer amid Aston Villa and West Ham links

Bournemouth forward Arnaut Danjuma has hinted he will leave the club this summer if they don’t get promoted, amid links to Aston Villa, Southampton, and West Ham.

Danjuma has showcasted his quality in the Championship this term, helping the South Coast club secure their place in the play-offs.

Despite missing 12 league games this term, no player in the Cherries squad has scored more than the Dutchman’s 15 goals this term, while he has also added eight assists.

The forward’s exploits have reportedly drawn the attention of both Southampton and the Hammers.

Villa have also been touted as potential suitors ahead of the summer window and it seems the 25-year-old is keen to play Premier League football next season, whether or not that’s with Bournemouth.

“I am very ambitious and I want to achieve as much as possible in my career,” Danjuma told Dutch outlet Voetbal Zone.

“The Championship is a good platform to assert yourself and I am having a good season. I also know that there will be interest and certain clubs that I am linked to.

“Of course I hope to be able to play in one of the top five competitions in the world next season.”

The Cherries can still win promotion to the top flight via the play-offs this term and Danjuma has indicated that he could stay at the Vitality Stadium if they do, hinting that he’ll look to leave rather than playing another season in the Championship if they don’t.

He said: “That is always an option. As long as we get promoted to the Premier League, it will be beneficial for the club and for me. I’m not working on that yet.

It is important that we go to the Premier League because I have not set my sights on an extra year in the Championship.”

The Verdict

Danjuma has been brilliant this season and looked a player that should be plying his trade at a higher level.

He could well be doing that with the Cherries next season but these comment suggest the Dutchman will leave the club if they’re promoted.

That’s no surprise but it’s certainly a boost for the Premier League sides linked with him ahead of the summer – they may well be hoping that Bournemouth miss out on promotion.