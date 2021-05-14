EFL player confirms exit as Brighton and Hove Albion lead Celtic and Rangers in pursuit of agreement

MK Dons will lose Matty Sorinola this summer, with the player confirming that he has taken on the difficult decision of leaving the football club.

Sorinola has seen his contract with MK expire on the back of a stellar 2020/21 campaign, which saw him make 34 appearances in League One, score one goal and register four assists from left-back.

The 20-year-old has now confirmed on Twitter that he is set to leave MK Dons:

There’s been a sea of interest in swooping for the young MK talent, with Celtic and Rangers known to be interested in an agreement.

Nevertheless, it is the understanding of Football League World that it will be Brighton and Hove Albion that land his long-term service.

We exclusively revealed earlier this week that Sorinola was set for a move to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, who are owned by Brighton chief, Tony Bloom.

Sorinola will spend the 2021/22 campaign in Portugal with them, before heading to the AMEX Stadium and linking up with the Seagulls the following season.

Sorinola’s impressive form this season helped Russell Martin’s side to a respectable mid-table finish in League One.

The Verdict

Sorinola is a real talent and now that his exit is confirmed, it will only be a matter of time before a club snaps him up on a long-term deal.

Such is his talent, there will be a little bit of a scramble to get hands on the 20-year-old, but all signs appear to point towards Brighton at this stage.

They’ve got a long-term plan for the left-back, which is sure to appeal to him, with the club clearly having his development in the best of their interest.

We now await further news on Sorinola’s future.

Thoughts? Let us know!

